Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

Work continues on a home on SW Yew Park Lane in Redmond on Monday.

Bend

Inkster Black Pines LLC, 2082 NW Black Pines Place, $195,367

Inkster Black Pines LLC, 2076 NW Black Pines Place, $195,367

Inkster Black Pines LLC, 2070 NW Black Pines Place, $195,367

McPheeters Family 2008 Revocable Trust, 1054 NW Milton Court, $539,397

Structure Development NW LLC, 3352 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $396,197

Hayden Homes LLC, 2305 NE Donegon Road, $286,209

Hayden Homes LLC, 2309 Donegon Road, $286,209

Toney Construction Co. LLC, 20434 Cider Court, $219,949

Hayden Homes LLC, 20705 Kilbourne Loop, $214,297

Pahlisch Homes, 20770 SE Iron Horse Lane, $258,613

Palmer LLC, 63897 Hunters Circle, $203,172

Deschutes County

Ronald S. and Karol L. Cozad, 17183 Bakersfield Road, Bend, $228,161

Brookfeild Holdings, Hayden I LLC, 2428 SW 43rd Place, Redmond, $234,319

Arch Holding Company LLC 2933 NW Hemlock Ln Redmond, OR 97756 $240,556

Jeffrey R. Frink and Darci Brown, 69209 Crooked Horshoe Road, Sisters, $246,654

Hayden Homes LLC, 1526 W Williamson Ave., Sisters, $248,254

Arch Holding Company LLC, 789 NW Rimrock Drive, Redmond, $254,645

Hayden Homes LLC 1073 NW 26th Way, Redmond, $256,488

Megan Park LLC, 2460 NW Glen Oak Ave. Redmond, $257,884

Malace Homes LLC, 4510 SW Antelope Ave., Redmond, $260,818

James Schimmoller, 2100 NW Larchleaf Lane, Redmond, $264,764

SGS Development LLC, 2616 SW Metolious Ave., Redmond, $268,648

Nicholas and Kimberly Sanfilippo, 296 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $277,290

Denbrook Family Trust, 19688 Manzanita Lane, Bend, $278,911

Marcelo Enrique Cuevas Garcia, 59981 Cheyenne Road, Bend, $281,343

Hayden Homes LLC, 1097 NW 26th Way, Redmond, $313,447

Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 4368 SW 36th St. Redmond, $314,592

Daniel Nobel and Erin Amber Thompson, 17583 Mountain View Road, Sisters, $326,514

Mathew C. and Sarah I. Lapora, 4181 SW Badger Ave., Redmond, $355,572

Kyle Stott, 2591 NW Williams Loop, Redmond, $358,973

Christoper Rattigan and Chloe Miller, 22370 U.S. Highway 20 Bend, $395,506

James Warren and Barbara Jean Lane, 69393 Lariat, Sisters, $407,521

David Hongjiang Liu, 60228 Crater Road, Bend, $415,040

Gordon and Sonja Swanberg, 6335 SW Canal Boulevard, Redmond, $440,337

Te Amo Despacio LLC, 61290 Tetherow Drive, Bend, $441,591

Daniel and Leanne Martin, 65812 Bearing Drive, Bend, $484,189

Patricks Corner LLC, 708 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond, $500,000

OD14 LLC, 61582 Searcy Court, Bend, $544,234

Frank A. and Rachel L. Polley, 53690 Central Way, La Pine, $552,279

Steven and Cynthia Johnson Joint Trust, 19895 Pacific Heights Road, Bend, $607,105

Kristopher Wayne Olson, 20600 Lowe Lane, Bend, $617,348

David P. and Alexis D. Kelly, 61563 Hardin Martin Court, Bend, $705,651

Carolyn B Schmidt Revocable Trust, 18740 Golden Mantle Loop, Bend, $843,468

John J. and Vivian Jill Pavlicek, 4528 SW 39th St., Redmond, $2,500,000

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

