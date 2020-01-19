Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

Bend
Inkster Black Pines LLC, 2082 NW Black Pines Place, $195,367
Inkster Black Pines LLC, 2076 NW Black Pines Place, $195,367
Inkster Black Pines LLC, 2070 NW Black Pines Place, $195,367
McPheeters Family 2008 Revocable Trust, 1054 NW Milton Court, $539,397
Structure Development NW LLC, 3352 NW Fairway Heights Drive, $396,197
Hayden Homes LLC, 2305 NE Donegon Road, $286,209
Hayden Homes LLC, 2309 Donegon Road, $286,209
Toney Construction Co. LLC, 20434 Cider Court, $219,949
Hayden Homes LLC, 20705 Kilbourne Loop, $214,297
Pahlisch Homes, 20770 SE Iron Horse Lane, $258,613
Palmer LLC, 63897 Hunters Circle, $203,172
Deschutes County
Ronald S. and Karol L. Cozad, 17183 Bakersfield Road, Bend, $228,161
Brookfeild Holdings, Hayden I LLC, 2428 SW 43rd Place, Redmond, $234,319
Arch Holding Company LLC 2933 NW Hemlock Ln Redmond, OR 97756 $240,556
Jeffrey R. Frink and Darci Brown, 69209 Crooked Horshoe Road, Sisters, $246,654
Hayden Homes LLC, 1526 W Williamson Ave., Sisters, $248,254
Arch Holding Company LLC, 789 NW Rimrock Drive, Redmond, $254,645
Hayden Homes LLC 1073 NW 26th Way, Redmond, $256,488
Megan Park LLC, 2460 NW Glen Oak Ave. Redmond, $257,884
Malace Homes LLC, 4510 SW Antelope Ave., Redmond, $260,818
James Schimmoller, 2100 NW Larchleaf Lane, Redmond, $264,764
SGS Development LLC, 2616 SW Metolious Ave., Redmond, $268,648
Nicholas and Kimberly Sanfilippo, 296 NE Frank Lane, Redmond, $277,290
Denbrook Family Trust, 19688 Manzanita Lane, Bend, $278,911
Marcelo Enrique Cuevas Garcia, 59981 Cheyenne Road, Bend, $281,343
Hayden Homes LLC, 1097 NW 26th Way, Redmond, $313,447
Pahlisch Homes at Triple Ridge LLC, 4368 SW 36th St. Redmond, $314,592
Daniel Nobel and Erin Amber Thompson, 17583 Mountain View Road, Sisters, $326,514
Mathew C. and Sarah I. Lapora, 4181 SW Badger Ave., Redmond, $355,572
Kyle Stott, 2591 NW Williams Loop, Redmond, $358,973
Christoper Rattigan and Chloe Miller, 22370 U.S. Highway 20 Bend, $395,506
James Warren and Barbara Jean Lane, 69393 Lariat, Sisters, $407,521
David Hongjiang Liu, 60228 Crater Road, Bend, $415,040
Gordon and Sonja Swanberg, 6335 SW Canal Boulevard, Redmond, $440,337
Te Amo Despacio LLC, 61290 Tetherow Drive, Bend, $441,591
Daniel and Leanne Martin, 65812 Bearing Drive, Bend, $484,189
Patricks Corner LLC, 708 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond, $500,000
OD14 LLC, 61582 Searcy Court, Bend, $544,234
Frank A. and Rachel L. Polley, 53690 Central Way, La Pine, $552,279
Steven and Cynthia Johnson Joint Trust, 19895 Pacific Heights Road, Bend, $607,105
Kristopher Wayne Olson, 20600 Lowe Lane, Bend, $617,348
David P. and Alexis D. Kelly, 61563 Hardin Martin Court, Bend, $705,651
Carolyn B Schmidt Revocable Trust, 18740 Golden Mantle Loop, Bend, $843,468
John J. and Vivian Jill Pavlicek, 4528 SW 39th St., Redmond, $2,500,000
