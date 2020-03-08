Bend
Aaron J. and Emily J. Kunkel, 1238 NE Jones Road, $121,783
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Landing, 2543 NE Purcell Boulevard, $183,886
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Landing, 2545 NE Purcell Boulevard, $183,886
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Landing, 2547 NE Purcell Boulevard, $183,886
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Landing, 2549 NE Purcell Boulevard, $183,886
Pahlisch Homes at Purcell Landing, 2551 NE Purcell Boulevard, $183,886
Lands Bend LLC, 20549 SE Evian Ave., $194,220
Lands Bend LLC, 20565 SE Evian Ave., $194,220
Lands Bend LLC, 20557 SE Evian Ave., $194,220
Lands Bend LLC, 20556 SE Evian Avenue, $208,153
Rogers West Investments LLC, 19302 SW Marshmallow Place, $217,008
D.R. Horton Inc, 61813 SE Whitefish Court , $223,245
Lands Bend LLC, 20560 SE Evian Ave., $224,974
Signature Homebuilders LLC, 63169 Iner Loop, $260,164
Riverside Terrace LLC, 102 NW Riverside Boulevard, $283,808
1925 Townhomes LLC, 20349 SE Chandler Egan Way, $310,655
1925 Townhomes LLC, 20353 SE Chandler Egan Way, $310,655
High Mountain Investors LLC, 2470 NE 2nd St., $362,819
Third Street Marketplace LLC, 1203 NE 3rd St., $424,916
Deschutes County
Robert A. Wright Revocable Trust, 22009 Stormy Lane, Bend, $102,953
Rio Lobo Investments LLC, 62600 McClain Drive, Bend, $106,621
Killeffer Family Trust, 69214 Singletree, Sisters, $111,501
Bull Springs Ranch LLC, 18525 Bull Springs Road, Bend, $130,353
Jerome and Janet Davey, 62443 Waugh Road, Bend, $149,385
Hayden Homes LLC, 2581 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $168,004
Hayden Homes LLC, 3033 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond, $168,004
Natalie Allard et al, 25095 Bachelor Lane, Bend, $171,530
Johnny D. Scaffin, 19217 Shoshone Road, Bend, $190,027
Carl and Kathleen Natalizia Trust, 20611 Coventry Circle, Bend, $203,734
Steven and Janice Mathers Trust, 20129 Mathers Road, Bend, $208,672
Louise and Dennis Muscato, 70505 Twisted Stock, Black Butte Ranch, $210,117
Arch Holding Company LLC, 736 NW 29th St., Redmond, $214,180
Hayden Homes LLC, 2599 NW Ivy Way, Redmond, $219,043
Woodhill Homes Inc, 1656 NE 4th Court, Redmond, $219,965
Woodhill Homes Inc, 1668 NE 4th Court, Redmond, $222,649
C.O. Development Inc, 4270 SW 43rd St., Redmond, $224,341
