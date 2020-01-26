Building permits for Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County

Bend

• Deschutes County, 63311 Jamison St., $130,491

• Heritage NW Bend LLC, 21165 SE Philly Ave., $182,606

• Yelas Developments Inc., 63231 NE Brad St., $192,379

• Heritage NW Bend LLC, 21161 SE Philly Ave., $205,191

• Brookswood Development LLC, 621 SW Lannen Lane, $243,743

• D.R. Horton Inc., 21153 Thomas Drive, $247,053

• Holliday Properties LLC, 2254 NE Indigo Lane, $263,176

• D.R. Horton Inc., 21169 SE Philly Ave., $271,436

• Charles Q. Crowell and Rose A. Kemper, 19495 Spencers Crossing Lane, $454,910

