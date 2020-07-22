Gov. Kate Brown is expected to announce Wednesday morning the most restrictive limitations since her March order to close commerce in Oregon to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In her announcement, Brown is expected to limit indoor gatherings, including restaurants, gyms and venues, to 100 people, require face coverings for children age 5 and older, require face coverings for indoor exercise and close restaurants at 10 p.m., regardless of phase, according to an email Leah Horner, interim transportation policy advisor at Brown's office, sent to Deschutes County Commission Chair Patti Adair.
Adair said she does not know if the order will include bars, but assumed it would.
Last week the city of Bend and the Bend City Council issued a statement urging visitors to not travel here for recreation until after Labor Day. The council is expected to ratify the order on Thursday at a special meeting.
In March, the governor shut down dining at bars and restaurants as a way to curb the spread of the disease. The measure was partially lifted May 15.
