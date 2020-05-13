Bright Wood Corp., one of of Central Oregon’s largest manufacturers, laid off a fifth of its staff this spring amid a sharp downturn in customer demand. The job cuts underscore the breadth and depth of the economic crisis in Oregon, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The wood products producer notified state employment officials last week of layoffs that began in March and finished on May 1. The cutbacks eliminated 211 employees from factories in Redmond and Madras. Last year, Bright Wood ranked as Central Oregon's second largest employer with more than 1,100 workers, in Economic Development for Central Oregon's 2019 list of Top 50 employers.
Based in Madras, Bright Wood makes wood components for windows and doors. The company also has facilities in Prineville and in New Zealand. The company indicated it plans to recall its workers if the economy recovers.
Oregon has fielded more than 380,000 jobless claims since the coronavirus outbreak struck the state in March. Bars, hotels, restaurants, retailers and health care providers represented the largest share of initial cuts, reflecting direct impacts from Oregon’s stay-home order and cutbacks in medical services.
As the crisis has gone on, though, consumer and business demand has plunged and that is producing job cuts across Oregon’s economy.
Other large Oregon manufacturers, including Precision Castparts, Gunderson, Evraz Steel and McMinnville aerospace manufacturer Meggitt have all cut jobs during the pandemic.
