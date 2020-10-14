COVID-19 may have thrown a wrench into this nation’s airline industry, but that isn’t stopping Boutique Air from expanding its route network to include Central Oregon.
This San Francisco-based airline, which specializes in business travel flights to small destinations, will launch a twice-daily Portland-Redmond flight starting Thursday, according to a release from Boutique Air.
Boutique Air will use the PC-12 aircraft for its flights to Redmond. The aircraft can seat eight passengers. The flights depart Redmond at 11.40 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. From Portland, the flights head to Redmond at 10:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Tickets cost $149 each way.
“Passengers can enjoy expanded travel options for connecting flights through Portland that may be hard to obtain in these times of reduced flights,” said Brian Kondad, general manager for Boutique Air.
Boutique Air, which began commercial operations in 2014, offers charter flights and commercial services using smaller aircraft including King Air 350 and Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.
The Portland-Redmond route is the second for Boutique Air in Oregon. It already operates a Portland-Pendleton flight three times daily each way.
Boutique Air is a full codeshare partner with United Airlines and has an interline agreement with American Airlines, allowing customers to book all flights on a single reservation for ease of ticketing and baggage transfers.
The company is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Teresa Mesman, marketing director and regional manager. That includes disinfecting cabin interiors and seats after each flight, and requiring passengers wear masks during flights. Mobile phone boarding passes are also available.
Direct flights can be made on the company’s website boutiqueair.com, or by calling 855-268-8478. Bookings can also be made through United and American airlines for direct and connecting flights.
