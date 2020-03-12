Boeing plans to cash out a $13.8 billion loan meant to cover costs related to the grounding of the 737 Max passenger jet, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as recent market volatility creates new risks at a time when the company’s business is already in a historically fragile state.
And in an extraordinary step the company said it would put a hold on all new hires pending a “review of priorities and critical needs.”
The company’s stock was down 10% by late morning on the news. The cash-out decision was reported earlier by Bloomberg News and separately confirmed by the person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
In a letter to employees Wednesday, Boeing’s top managers said the company is taking steps to “preserve cash” and relieve pressure on its suppliers.
“We’re also taking steps to address the pressures on our business that result from the pain our customers and suppliers are feeling,” wrote chief executive Dave Calhoun and chief financial officer Greg Smith. “It’s critical for any company to preserve cash in challenging periods. That’s why we’re implementing steps similar to what many companies are doing right now.”
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment.
The move comes as airlines are preparing for a global decline in air traffic related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, something that could take a toll on orders for new aircraft.
In a research note on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that a 7% decline in air traffic this year will result in more airlines deferring plans to buy new planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.