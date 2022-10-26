Earns-Boeing

Boeing reported a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter Wednesday as revenue fell short of expectations, it took a huge losses for fixed-cost defense programs and its commercial-airplane business struggled.

Boeing reported a surprising $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations and it took huge losses for fixed-cost government programs including new Air Force One presidential jets.

The company blamed higher manufacturing and supply-chain costs for driving the losses in government programs.

