The Defense Department plans to spend $1.2 billion for eight Boeing-developed F-15EX fighter jets over the next three years, the company and the Air Force announced Monday, a contract that will boost the embattled aerospace manufacturer at a time when the market for commercial aircraft remains in turmoil.
The deal marks the first major purchase in a long-term, $23 billion program to update the Air Force's aging fleet of fighter jets and provides a competitive option for Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
Under the terms of the deal, Boeing will build a new version of its F-15, an older fighter jet developed in the 1960s, with new automated flight controls and electronic warfare capabilities. The newer model, known as the F-15EX, will be designed to carry heavier weaponry than smaller, stealthier jets such as the F-35.
