Boeing-Planes

Boeing says aircraft deliveries are the strongest it has seen since March 2019.

 Reed Saxon/AP photo

Boeing is poised to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets within days, almost two years after handovers were largely halted as a result of manufacturing flaws.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement Monday that Boeing "has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards." Bloomberg had previously reported that deliveries could resume as early as this week.

