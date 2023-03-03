Boeing CEO Compensation

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing rewarded CEO David Calhoun with compensation valued at $22.5 million for 2022 but won't pay him a $7 million bonus because the company will fail to get its new 777X jetliner in service by the end of this year.

The company said in a regulatory filing Friday that the 777X will be behind schedule "for reasons largely beyond Mr. Calhoun's control." But it did say some of his decisions regarding the plane contributed to the miss.

