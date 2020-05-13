A potato processing company has reported four cases of COVID-19 among its employees in Boardman.
Three of the cases at the Lamb Weston company’s Boardman facilities were reported in mid-April and one early this month, health officials said. In the latest case, the facility where the infected person worked was shut down for 16 hours while Lamb Weston employees sanitized the person’s work area.
“In each of the four cases in Boardman, we are confident we took the right measures for our team members’ safety,” said spokesperson Shelby Stoolman.
The company runs four facilities in the Boardman area and employs 1,050 people between them. The cases are spread between two facilities over a month’s time. One facility had one case and the rest were at a second.
Lamb Weston specializes in french fries of the regular and sweet potato variety, as well as chips, hash browns and other potato products.
Stoolman said employees undergo a temperature and health screening upon arrival at work, wear masks on site and are required to follow social distancing protocols.
