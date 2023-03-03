Restaurant review (copy)

Patrons enjoy the view while dining in the Black Butte Ranch main lodge dining room on Sept. 30.

 File photo

Black Butte Ranch in Sisters has been fined $5,100 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for exceeding state levels of ammonia discharge.

In a Jan. 19 letter sent to the resort, the agency stated that the amount of ammonia discharged in January, February and March 2022 was harmful to aquatic wildlife in the Indian Ford Creek. 

