Social Security benefits are going up 8.7% this year, thanks to inflation. But for a lot of people, their tax bill could go up, too.

 Dreamstime via TNS

Retirees collecting Social Security got their biggest raise in four decades at the start of the year, an 8.7% jump in the size of their checks — $146 more each month, on average.

Meant to keep pace with inflation, the increase may seem small in the context of two years of rapidly rising prices. But state economists say it’s very meaningful — especially in parts of the state with a high concentration of retirees.

