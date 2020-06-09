The Lincoln County Health Department said Monday it was still in the process of obtaining information about the 124 Pacific Seafood workers and contractors at its Newport facilities who tested positive for COVID-19 and the close contacts who may have been exposed.
But Paul Cieslak, the communicable disease medical director at the Oregon Health Authority, said that officials consider the outbreak to be contained to Lincoln County. The Oregon Health Authority said Sunday that the risk to the public stemming from the outbreak is low.
“The virus is definitely present within Lincoln County,” Cieslak said. “I think there’s going to be some risk to Lincoln County residents, as far as we know. Of course, we haven’t done a lot of testing outside of this area, but as far as we know, it seems as if it’s relatively contained within this community. With our contact tracing and follow up, we hope to keep it contained."
Rebecca Austen, director of the county health department, said Monday that Pacific Seafood had yet to send her department the list of employees who tested positive. Once the department receives that list it will begin reaching out and providing information to employees and close contacts.
That process could take time. Austen said the department currently has 12 case investigators looking into the outbreak and expected to be training roughly 20 contact tracers Tuesday.
The county will also be asking the Oregon Health Authority and Samaritan Health Services for help with contact tracing as it works to better understand the scope of the outbreak. The county may not ask all close contacts to be tested, if they are not exhibiting symptoms.
“All of the people that tested positive have been informed by the company that they need to isolate,” Austen said. “Now, we’re asking that everybody who is part of their families or who has regular contact with those people, that they also isolate. We are going to get to them and get more information to them … but it’s going to take us a few days.”
Pacific Seafood said Sunday that it had provided testing for 376 workers at its five Newport facilities. Nearly a third of those workers — 53 employees and 71 local contractors — tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second-largest workplace outbreak of the coronavirus in Oregon to date.
The company said 95% of those who tested positive did not report any symptoms and that none have been hospitalized. The positive tests are concentrated at Pacific Seafood’s shrimp processing facility, but the company has suspended operations at all five of its Newport locations.
