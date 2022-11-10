IRS Commissioner

President Biden nominated Danny Werfel to be the new IRS commissioner. 

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated a new commissioner to steer the Internal Revenue Service forward as it gets a massive funding boost. The tax collection agency's current commissioner ends his term this week.

Danny Werfel, who leads Boston Consulting Group's global public sector practice, was nominated to replace Chuck Rettig, who had been nominated to lead the IRS by former President Donald Trump.

