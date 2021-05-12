The median price of a single-family home in Bend jumped $61,000 in April compared to the month before, according to a monthly data report.
The Beacon Report showed that the median price of a single-family home in April was $651,000, nearly $200,000 higher than the price was in April 2020. The median price is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month, which was heavily influenced by a growing number of sales in the million-dollar-plus range, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group LLC report for Central Oregon.
Home sales of a $1 million or more accounted for 17% of all sales in April in Bend, compared to 7% of the sales during the same time the year before. The volume of high-end home sales is a milestone for Bend, said Donnie Montagner, owner of the Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.
Real estate prices in Central Oregon have been on the rise for the better part of a year, driven in part by out-of-towners wanting to live in more rural areas. Borrower-friendly interest rates also have ignited home sales nationwide giving more buying power to buyers because their money goes further.
The growth in home values is happening across the country, despite the instability caused by the pandemic.
In Redmond, the single-family home median price stayed steady at $413,000, but inventory levels remain low, according to the report. In April 2020, the median sales price shot up to $358,000 in Redmond.
The April sales data for Sunriver put the median sales price for a single-family home at $906,000, according to the report. Homes in Sunriver were on the market for an average of five days.
Prices in Sunriver have been on the upswing since the third quarter of 2016 when the median sales price was $385,000, according to the report.
