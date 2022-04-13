The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is looking for a few hundred men and women to staff the largest beer festival in the state and a record-breaking number of concerts this summer. For details, go to BendConcerts.com.
The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is looking for more than 200 adults to staff the largest beer festival in the state and a record-breaking number of concerts this summer.
The amphitheater is hosting job fairs Saturday, April 16 and April 23 in the Old Mill District to staff the 2022 Bend Brewfest and 2022 Les Schwab Tires Concert Series, which includes more than 40 shows between June and October.
Food and Beverage Manager Kris Ann Palacios and HHA Front of House Manager Alice Johnson hope to bring on more than 200 employees between the two hiring events, which will take place at the Old Mill District Management Office at 450 SW Powerhouse, Suite 429, just above Lush in the Old Mill District, and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
“We’re looking for everything, including bar staff, food servers, stagehands, ticket takers, ushers — just about any position in the venue, we need to hire,” Palacios said. “It’s a great way to make extra money in the summer, work with a great team, and be part of the biggest concert series in the state.”
This year’s job seekers can apply to work the Bend Brewfest as well as the shows at the amphitheater. In the past, Brewfest was staffed largely by volunteers. This year’s festival, which is May 13 and 14 in the Old Mill District, will be entirely run by paid employees.
To apply for positions within Brewfest or the concert series, prospective employees need to bring their passport or their drivers’ license with their social security card. Potential bar staff team members should also bring their OLCC cards. Only completed applications with the aforementioned documents will be accepted.
For more information about jobs at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer, go to BendConcerts.com.
