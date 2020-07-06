The Epic Aircraft E1000 will receive Flying Magazine’s prestigious 2020 Flying Innovation Award that recognizes the most innovative product to have reached the general aviation market in the previous year.
The new turboprop Epic, which is built in Bend, is powered by the Pratt & Whitney 1200-horsepower PT6A-67A engine. The all carbon fiber single-engine turboprop flies at maximum cruising speeds of 333 knots, climbs at 4,000 feet per minute, operates up to 34,000 feet, and offers a full fuel payload of 1,100 pounds, according to Epic Aircraft's prepared statement.
“We are honored to receive the 2020 Flying Innovation Award,” said Doug King, Epic CEO in a prepared statement. “This is true validation of the incredible effort of our entire team to bring this phenomenal aircraft to market."
Epic Aircraft LLC designs and builds high performance, all composite, six-seat single-engine, turboprop aircraft.
