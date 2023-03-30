Bend company to make truck campers

EarthCruiser Founder Lance Gillies sits in one of his companyís new detachable truck campers in Bend on Wednesday. One of the companyís larger expeditionary vehicles sits behind it in the parking lot.

 Bulletin file photo

GMC and EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles of Bend are teaming up to design and build an EV vehicle for the GMC Hummer that will provide zero-tailpipe emissions for off-road vehicles, it was announced Thursday.

Working with EarthCruiser’s research and design division, ECI (EarthCruiser Innovations), GMC is collaborating in the design and development for a next-generation overland unit for electric vehicles that will be integrated onto the Hummer EV pickup, according to a press release.

