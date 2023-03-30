GMC and EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles of Bend are teaming up to design and build an EV vehicle for the GMC Hummer that will provide zero-tailpipe emissions for off-road vehicles, it was announced Thursday.
Working with EarthCruiser’s research and design division, ECI (EarthCruiser Innovations), GMC is collaborating in the design and development for a next-generation overland unit for electric vehicles that will be integrated onto the Hummer EV pickup, according to a press release.
In 2020, GMC unveiled the Hummer EV pickup, the world’s first all-electric supertruck, followed by the Hummer EV SUV in 2021. Most recently, GMC launched the Sierra EV Denali3, making it the first and only brand with three all-electric truck offerings.
“We had an instant connection with EarthCruiser — a leader in the overland community — and their similar vision to accelerate the zero-tailpipe-emissions future," said Josh Tavel, GM executive chief engineer, Battery Electric Trucks. "EarthCruiser products have proven their performance in environments around the world and we’re excited to join them on this next chapter of adventure and exploration.”
This collaboration will look to leverage EarthCruiser’s engineering expertise in the overland and off-road vehicle development space.
“EarthCruiser designs its vehicles to thrive in the most extreme, toughest environments imaginable,” said EarthCruiser CEO and founder Lance Gillies. “From the Australian Outback to the Alaskan wilderness and everywhere in between, an EarthCruiser was made to tackle tough terrain. As we consider the future of overlanding, we are continuing to look toward key technologies like electrification that will help us explore for decades to come."
The GMC Hummer EV overlander concept will be unveiled in late summer 2023.
