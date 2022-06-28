Federal labor officials said the two Bend locations of Jersey Mike's Subs violated child labor law as part of a national investigation into the Manasquan, New Jersey-based sandwich chain.
The locations at 222 NE Emerson St. and 143 SW Century Drive, as well as eight restaurants in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more hours than allowed under the law, according to a statement Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Fair Labor Standards Act mandates that 14- and 15-year-old workers not work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours on school days, and not past 9 p.m. in the summer. Jersey Mike's also failed to maintain proof-of-age documents for minor workers.
The company was ordered to pay $24,000 in civil penalties.
Anecdotal evidence suggests some employers have responded to the nationwide labor shortage through child labor, though it's too early to say for certain, according to Charlene Rachor, Department of Labor wage and hour district director for New Jersey.
At the time of the investigation, the two Bend locations were operated by the corporate office, Rachor said.
Jersey Mike’s has approximately 2,000 franchise locations opened and under development, according to the Department of Labor.
