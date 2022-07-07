Employees at Crux Fermentation Project will start voting next week on the question of unionization, according to public documents on file at the National Labor Relations Board.
Voting is scheduled to begin on Thursday by mail and be completed by Aug. 4, according to NLRB filings. It will apply to all Crux workers at the restaurant and pizza cart in Bend. The unionization effort will apply to part-time and full-time workers, but doesn’t include the brewing operations at Crux.
The unionized effort will affect about 50 employees.
Union membership in the United States declined in 2021 to about 14 million members, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But among brewpubs, there has been more activity, said Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association, a Colorado-based industry association. Watson credited the tight labor market for providing workers with an opportunity to unionize.
“We don’t have any hard stats on this, but we’ve seen more (unionization) in the past few years than we’ve seen previously,” Watson said.
Crux began brewing beer in 2012. It was founded by Paul Evers, CEO of Bend beverage maker Riff; Larry Sidor, a former brewmaster at Deschutes Brewery, and Dave Wilson, who at the time was vice president of sales for 21st Amendment Brewery, of San Francisco. Evers retired in 2016. Wilson left in 2014, and Sidor announced his retirement last month.
Crux operates brewing operations in a former transmission repair shop on SW Division Street and opened a production brew site on Bend’s northeast side in 2015. Over the years the brewery has also tried its hand at cider and wine.
Jason Randles, Crux Fermentation marketing director, said the brewery is a locally owned and operated company.
“We do not believe that unionization is the best path forward for our staff or the company,” Randles said. “We strongly encourage all of our employees to vote in the upcoming union election and respect their right to support or oppose unionization.”
John Stewart, a Crux bartender who is leading the effort to unionize workers, said the idea of unionizing at Crux has been discussed among the workers for a few years. The Crux Front of the House Employees Union is not affiliated with a national union organization, according to the public documents.
“We have worked through a lot of difficult times in the past two years,” Stewart said. “We continue to struggle with staffing, and we don’t feel that management is taking those concerns seriously. That’s frustrating for us and our guests. We think that ultimately by addressing these concerns it will improve things for the guests.”
In documents on file at the NLRB, staff cited issues with tips, scheduling and unsanitary conditions as the reason to seek union protections that include collective bargaining. The issues were raised with the employer in a meeting, according to the documents.
“A lot of people will tell you we’re a tight-knit group,” Stewart said. “We care about one another.”
