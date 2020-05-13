The Bend woman who received plasma treatment for COVID-19 earlier this month is home and on the mend, according to her family.
Liliana Locke, 53, returned home on Tuesday, but is still positive for the novel coronavirus, said her daughter, Nicole Ohlin.
Locke was the first patient at St. Charles Bend to receive a convalescent plasma transfusion to help boost her immune system to fight the virus. It’s an investigational treatment in which plasma containing antibodies from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is transfused to another patient.
St. Charles joined the COVID-19 Mayo Expanded Access Program, which is a collaboration between the Mayo Clinic and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help gather data across the United States on the safety of using convalescent plasma in a COVID-19 infection.
Locke's daughter created a GoFundMe page to help offset the medical costs since her mom is the main wage earner for the family. On the page there are pictures and information posted about Locke's progress.
A video on the GofFundMe page shows Locke walking with a walker in the hospital.
It's been about three weeks since Locke was admitted to St. Charles Bend. She went to the hospital on April 21, her daughter said, after developing a cough.
Before Locke became sick, her daughter also tested positive for COVID-19. But Ohlin’s symptoms disappeared in a week.
