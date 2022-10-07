Bend Venture Conference announced (copy) (copy) (copy)

An interested crowd at the Tower Theatre listens to a pitch during the Bend Venture Conference in 2017.

Five companies will compete at the Bend Venture Conference for the growth stage and four on the impact stage on Oct. 20-21, according to the conference.

The 19th annual conference, hosted by the Economic Development for Central Oregon, will award funding ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million from the Bend Venture Conference Venture Capital funds. Since 2007, the conference has invested in 20 growth stage finalists companies.

