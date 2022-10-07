Five companies will compete at the Bend Venture Conference for the growth stage and four on the impact stage on Oct. 20-21, according to the conference.
The 19th annual conference, hosted by the Economic Development for Central Oregon, will award funding ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million from the Bend Venture Conference Venture Capital funds. Since 2007, the conference has invested in 20 growth stage finalists companies.
The finalists for the growth stage competition are: Bluebird CX, CleanAge, Minnow Technologies, Radious and Wild Rye. None of the finalists are from Central Oregon.
The finalists for the impact stage competition are: Canopii Inc., Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc., Photon Marine and VitaFlow Inc. None of the companies selected for the final competition are from Central Oregon.
The early stage finalists, announced in September during a Pub Talk are: DailyChela.com, Instinct, Osheru, Range Revolution and TapeDeck. Osheru is a Bend company that makes a device that simplifies upper eyelid surgery and Range Revolution is a Madras company that makes luggage using only traceable and regenerative hides.
