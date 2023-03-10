Bend's Holm Made Toffee Co. took home three awards at the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland.

The event, which featured more than 50 exhibitors, saw the artisan toffee confectioner win the People’s Choice Award, Best Chocolate Candy and Best in Show categories.

