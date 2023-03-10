In this 2016 file photo, Randi Holm holds pieces of toffee made by her company, Holm Made Toffee Co. The Bend business won three awards at the Oregon Chocolate Festival.
Holm Made Toffee Co. is a Bend artisan toffee company that recently won three awards at the Oregon Chocolate Festival.
Bend's Holm Made Toffee Co. took home three awards at the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland.
The event, which featured more than 50 exhibitors, saw the artisan toffee confectioner win the People’s Choice Award, Best Chocolate Candy and Best in Show categories.
Holm Made Toffee Co. has won a total of 13 awards in the 10 years it has been attending the festival.
Founded in 2007, Holm Made Toffee Co. makes traditional handmade batches, with Oregon-grown hazelnuts and Pacific Northwest ingredients.
For additional information, visit holmmadetoffee.com. or contact Randi Holm at randi@holmmadetoffee.com.
