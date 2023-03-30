When Lauren Fraser held her first child, she realized she needed to take steps to make her home rely on clean energy, even if it was a baby step.
She didn’t want her child to inherit a world that was damaged because she didn’t do what she could to reduce her carbon footprint — even if it was as simple as replacing a gas clothes dryer with an electric one.
So, Fraser took her knowledge and contacts as a former technology worker and put together Canopy, a web-based site that assesses ways that a homeowner and a business owner can reduce carbon emissions and access rebates. It can even link homeowners with contractors.
“We link people to solutions,” said Fraser, who with four others developed Canopy in Bend. “A huge part of our carbon emissions is from our homes and transportation and from the decisions we make every day. We’re trying to do a lot of awareness and education around this topic.”
Making even small behavioral changes could slow the pace of climate change, Fraser said. And right now the Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates and tax incentives for homeowners and business owners who replace furnaces and air conditioning units with heat pumps, gas guzzling vehicles with hybrids and rely on solar power instead of gas power.
For Bend residents, Canopy will also help identify how to get a good home energy score, a new city requirement effective July 1 for those selling their homes in Bend, Fraser said.
The Bend City Council’s ordinance is aimed at aligning with the council’s climate action goals. The score is derived by reviewing 30 qualities that identify potential energy-efficient improvements for a given home.
Scores are valid for eight years and can transfer from owner to owner within that time.
“The score is similar to a miles-per-gallon rating for a vehicle so a buyer can make an informed decision on the energy and operating costs of purchasing a home,” Fraser said. “When the program launches, Canopy users will be able to find home energy score assessors via the product and, depending on the recommended upgrades, will be able to find products, contractors, and incentives to make those upgrades.”
Using Canopy’s site, a homeowner can identify where carbon emissions are coming from. It can be from vehicles, stoves, or heating and cooling systems. The site identifies how much the homeowner can save in rebates and tax incentives. It also comes up with suggestions on how to lower the carbon footprint — and offer suggestions on contractors in the area.
The concept is to identify easy ways to lower emissions so that when an appliance breaks there’s a process and plan in place, said Fraser.
“When it’s time to upgrade, we can do that with clean electric machines,” she said. “It’s about the small behavioral changes. If you need to replace your water heater look into a heat pump. A new car, make sure it’s a clean, electric alternative. We’re trying to create awareness and education.
Canopy was a recent speaker at a Pub Talk sponsored by Economic Development for Central Oregon, at Worthy Brewing. Fraser talked about her business, which she co-owns with Michael Mettler, Josh Bleecher Synder, Vicky Volvoski and Donnie Flood.
Using tech skills
Technology is one type of business that EDCO seeks to encourage to set up here. A business like Canopy, which employs seven people, is classified as an environmental consulting business, said Jake Procino, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst and economist.
This sector of the economy accounted for about 5% of the overall economy in Central Oregon and the state in 2021, Procino said. In Central Oregon this sector has grown 12% during the past five years, faster than Oregon’s profession and tech employment growth rate.
About 1,623 businesses operate in Central Oregon in this sector, employing 5,121 people Procino said.
Canopy, which declined to state how many users it has, makes its money by charging a fee to companies or cities or bigger community groups to use its tool and get a report, Fraser said. Homeowners, however, don’t get charged a fee, but the businesses listed pay a referral fee. The homeowner aspect of the site was just opened a week ago, Fraser said.
Anna Robertson, a Park City, Utah resident, signed up on the Canopy site using a stipend from her employer, Cool Down, a company co-founded by Fraser’s husband.
The site led Robertson to install a heat pump to replace her old water heater.
“The team helped me do a simple analysis of my current carbon footprint and evaluate potential changes in our home that would make a positive impact for our family,” Robertson said in an email.
For Fraser, the initial goal is to make small changes to improve the future for her two children, now 7 and 4. Fraser said the more information she learned about climate change, the more she realized that everyone needs to take steps to alter their energy consumption and move toward energy that was derived from renewable sources.
A former Meta tech employee, she looked around her home and realized there were ways to lower carbon emissions right in her home. She could install appliances that would draw power from renewable sources, rather than fossil fuels. The more she learned, the more she realized that she could use her tech skills to help future generations.
“At the time I wished we had a way to understand what individuals could do that was high impact for the climate and how we could work together as a group to drive more collective action,” Fraser said.
“There is a huge gap in awareness and education around electrification and a lot of friction in the process of upgrading appliances so we, (the founders) came together to create Canopy to address that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.