Five Talent, a Bend cloud-based software application company, has been acquired by Effectual of New Jersey, a cloud-based IT firm that modernizes software.
The acquisition complements each firm's abilities to offer new services, and it enables each company to expand, said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO.
“This is giving us a chance to grow,” said Preston Callicott, CEO of Five Talent. “We are different peas in the same pod, and we complement each other.”
Effectual, with offices in New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Denver, will now employ 150 people. The office in Bend, at the new tech-focused District 2 site in NorthWest Crossing, will remain as will Five Talent’s offices in Seattle and Portland, Callicott said.
The talks of acquisition began after the two companies had been working together collaborating on a client project, said Callicott, who will assume the senior vice president role of the new merged company.
“Five Talent is known in our area, and we have a reputation as a deep tech company, but Effectual has the big footprint as far as customer awareness,” Callicott said.
With a focus on concept, design and development, Five Talent has 17 years of building custom software in more than 30 programming languages on more than 20 content management system platforms.
Effectual was previously known as Datapipe and focused on hybrid cloud solutions and managed services. Datapipe was acquired in 2017 and became Effectual, Allen said.
It is an Amazon Web Services consulting partner with knowledge of government competency and the the VWware Master Services, according to the company. Effectual has posted $330 million in annual revenues and has been able to raise $500 million in debt and equity capital, according to the company documents.
Five Talent is the second acquisition of the year for Effectual. The first was JCH Technology, an Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure consulting partner with public sector expertise.
“This was a case of two partners that have an opportunity to do more together,” Allen said. “We weren’t competitive. We were complementary to each other, although we’re in the same industry. It really felt right and something that was meant to be.”
