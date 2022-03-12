The Bend median single family home prices shot up to its highest record ever to $740,000 in February, according to the monthly real estate report.
A year ago during the same time, the median sales price of a single family home in Bend was $575,000, according to the Beacon Report, which is produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond.
The median price of a Bend single family home in January was $683,000, according to the report.
Prices have surged since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when the single family home prices began their march upward. Since April, the amount of homes available for sale have been in short supply, averaging less than a month’s worth of supply, according to the data in the report.
Both Bend and Redmond have less than a half a month’s worth of homes on the market, according to the report. And the median marketing time for both communities was less than a month, according to the report.
The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Redmond the median single family home price dipped a tad to $483,000 in February, compared to $500,000 in January. Single family homes in Redmond are still more than $100,000 higher than the same period a year ago, according to the report.
In Sisters, the median single family home price was $625,000, down from a high of $730,000 in January. Inventory fell to about a quarter of a month’s supply, according to the monthly report.
In Sunriver, single family home prices continue to rise. The median sales price in February was $885,000 down slightly from up from $892,000 in January, according to Beacon Appraisal Group.
La Pine’s median sales price of a single family home remained relative unchanged at $434,000 in February, compared to $435,000 in January. There are about a three month supply of homes on the market in La Pine, according to the report.
