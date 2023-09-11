Existing Home Sales (copy)

A real estate sign is posted outside of a recently sold home Feb. 21 in Valrico, Florida. 

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

For the first time in four months, the price of a single-family home in Bend has dropped, according to a monthly real estate report.

In August the median sales price of a single-family home in Bend dipped to $742,000, from a record high set in July of $800,000, according to the monthly report produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. On average it takes about 16 days to sell a home in Bend, significantly higher than during the pandemic when it took about four days, but significantly lower than the 51 days it took in February, according to the report.

