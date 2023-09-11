For the first time in four months, the price of a single-family home in Bend has dropped, according to a monthly real estate report.
In August the median sales price of a single-family home in Bend dipped to $742,000, from a record high set in July of $800,000, according to the monthly report produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. On average it takes about 16 days to sell a home in Bend, significantly higher than during the pandemic when it took about four days, but significantly lower than the 51 days it took in February, according to the report.
There still remains about a two-month supply of homes on the market, according to the report. The national average is about a six months supply. About a quarter of the single-family home sales in Bend were for more than $1 million, according to the report.
In Redmond, the median single-family home sale price remained nearly unchanged, according to the report. The median sales price was $505,000 in August, compared to $500,000 in July, according to the report.
The report uses the median sales price, which measures the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
Redmond has about three months worth of homes for sale, a month more than July, according to the report and far more than the low of a few days when it took homes about five days to sell.
Over the past several months, the inventory has swelled in the $600,000 to $650,000 price range, according to the report. Currently, there’s an eight and a half month supply.
In Sisters, the median sales price of a single-family home rose to $699,000 in August, compared to $685,000 in July, according to the report. There remains a three month supply of homes on the market, the same as it was since June.
The median sales price of a single-family home remained about the same in Sunriver, where in August it was $981,000, compared to $980,000 the month before, according to the report. About two months worth of homes are on the market currently, the same as the previous month.
And in La Pine, the median sales price of a single-family home dipped a bit to $384,000 in August, compared to $430,000 in July, according to the report. About five months worth of homes are available for sale in La Pine, according to the report.
