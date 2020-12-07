The median price of a single-family home in Bend declined $25,000 in November compared to the month prior, the first decline in six months, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.
Despite the monthly decline, the median sales price for a single-family home in Bend in November 2019 rose 24% to $535,000 last month, according to the report. The median price represents the midpoint, with half the sales above and half below.
Last month 257 homes sold and spent a median of six days on the market.
In Redmond, the median sales price in November was $364,000, up 13.75% from the same time the year before. The homes spent a median of five days on the market.
In Sunriver, the sales price jumped to $550,000 in the third quarter, compared to $523,000 to the same time in 2019, according to the report.
