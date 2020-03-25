The Source Weekly, Bend's alternative weekly newspaper, is suspending its print publication until May 20 due to COVID-19.
In an editorial published Wednesday, publisher Aaron Switzer and editor Nicole Vulcan wrote the weekly is moving to be fully online in light of a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Kate Brown on Monday. With most businesses closed, the paper is placing more emphasis on reaching people where they are, which is home, Switzer said in an email to The Bulletin.
Decline in ad revenue was not a deciding factor, Switzer said.
"Ad revenue has remained surprisingly strong considering the circumstances, but many of the locations where people find us in print right now are closed and that was reducing circulation and creating a safety risk," Switzer wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.