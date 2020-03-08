Over the next 10 years, Bend’s housing market will grow by nearly 3%, but it’s far below what is needed.
That’s because Bend’s current population is expected to grow 42.2% from 90,000 to 128,000 people by 2028, according to population estimates.
To date, 461 housing units have been built, another 1,500 are under construction and more are in the permitting stage. These all go toward the goal of building 3,000 by the end of June 2022.
“We’re several thousand housing units short now with about 90,000 people,” said Russ Grayson, Bend development services director. “We’re trying to balance out the need for employment and commercial services with these new developments.
“We have to look at everything long term. You have to have housing.”
No one knows this better than Ryan and Shelby Olufson. The couple just put in an offer for a home in the midtown area of the Orchard District. Their offer was one of five for the house that just went up for sale. It’s the first time the Olufsons have entered the housing market in Bend after scouring homes on the market.
“It’s been difficult,” Ryan Olufson said. “We started looking a couple of years ago and decided to wait. Since then prices are way higher.”
While a new home would be great, the couple opted for an existing home that they could improve and renovate.
“We’re a family of builders, so we always look at a home with that eye to update the home,” he said. “The house we put an offer in on has a lot of character.”
Catching up with housing demands is vital for Bend’s population growth, keeping housing affordable and available for business recruitment. Over the next decade, developers plan to chip away at the need for housing with plans to incorporate residential and commercial activities, to carve out communities, Grayson said.
“A lot of people think that development occurs haphazardly, but we really try to get into some kind of organized progression,” Grayson said.
Developers work with the city on roadway improvements, road extensions to improve traffic flow, roundabouts and access to schools and park spaces, said Grayson.
“It’s like a big puzzle,” Grayson said. “But that provides a big picture of what’s going on. At this point we know there’s such a housing shortage that every unit we build is needed.”
Petrosa and Pahlisch Homes
This Pahlisch Homes Inc. project is bordered on NE Butler Market, Deschutes Market and Yeoman roads. Before the first shovel chews up the earth, the city and the developer are working on three roundabouts and the extension of Yeoman Road.
The 257-acre parcel is a true master-planned community, said Jessica Seidel, Pahlisch Homes director of marketing. It includes commercial space, park and open space, a school site and a mix of 1,100 housing units.
After roadway improvements begin, Pahlisch will move forward with a four-story multifamily apartment complex for rent. Construction should begin in early 2021, she said.
“Our goal is to add more housing without losing the things we love about Bend,” Seidel said.
“This won’t be just a neighborhood, but a true master-planned community. It’s part of the city’s 30-year plan for growth.”
It’s also the largest development that Pahlisch, in its nearly two decades of building in Bend, has ever undertaken, she said.
While this project moves through the development pipeline, Pahlisch sold its last home in February in the 387-home project called The Bridges at Shadow Glen in southeast Bend. Pahlisch began working on The Bridges project on 15th Street near Apenglow Community Park in 2007, Seidel said.
Other Pahlisch Homes projects include a 118-unit project on Reed Market Road and 15th Street called Luderman Crossing, she said. Earthmoving equipment is preparing the land.
In addition, there are several small projects around town, Purcell Landing, Rivers Edge phases 21 and 18, The Point and Rivervale.
“People want to move to Bend and want to do so with far less than a million dollars,” Seidel said. “We’re really behind. The city really needs a higher inventory to support the growing population wanting to move here.”
Discovery West and Brooks Resources
This multiphased project will be built out over 10 years, said Kirk Schueler, president and CEO of Brooks Resources, which is developing the Discovery West project.
The first phase will include 390 lots for single-family homes, Schueler said. Partial city approval has been given, while work is being done for infrastructure work like utilities and extending Skyline Ranch Road.
“We hope to be done by mid-May,” Schueler said.
Discovery West is about half the size of NorthWest Crossing, but will employ the same builder network to maintain the tenor of the community, he said.
It’s a similar approach to development firm used to build NorthWest Crossing.
In all, the projects will have 142 multifamily units, 60 attached homes and 448 single-family detached homes. It is a partnership of Brooks Resources and Tennant Developments by NWX 2 LLC, Schueler said. This is the first housing development since 2017 when Brooks Resources completed NorthWest Crossing, he said.
“There’s a big push now from the pent up demand and lack of supply in our current inventory,” Schueler said.
“The real estate market today has high median prices, but our volumes (of sales) are not growing as you’d expect.
“It’s a seller’s market. Our project will take 10 years to finish and in that cycle, we fully expect there will be changes in the economy. The hard part will be knowing when.”
