The historic Post Office Plaza, a 19,352-square-foot building in downtown Bend, has sold for $4.3 million. The three-story building at 777 NW Wall St. has been an iconic landmark in Bend since its construction in 1932.
Deschutes Opportunity Commercial Redevelopment LLC bought the property and plans to redevelop the site while keeping its historic architecture intact, according to a press release.
Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Helena Family LLC, while Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors Inc. represented the buyer.
The building “is one of the last and oldest remaining properties that were not razed for development over the last century, like the Pilot Butte Inn, the Crane Shed or the A.M. Drake Lodge,” said Howard Friedman, a broker representing the seller. “The purchase of the property by a quality buyer will ensure its legacy in Central Oregon.”
Helena Family LLC had owned the building since 1998.
The buyer has considered several options for the property, including housing and hotel use, upgraded executive office, and retail uses, said Fratzke in the news release.
The building was constructed by the Public Buildings Program during the Great Depression to reduce unemployment and stimulate the economy. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
