A federal grand jury indicted Bend resident Matthew Mulder for allegedly defrauding 23 customers out of $800,000, according to U.S. Department of Justice statement.
Mulder was indicted on seven counts of taking orders for his custom-built microbrew system, WeCan Brewing Systems LLC, and not delivering on the orders. Customers were microbrewery owners located across the country, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Mulder appeared in Eugene federal court on Wednesday and was released pending a jury trial, which is scheduled for April 29. Mulder faces four counts of wire fraud and three counts of mail fraud. Penalties for wire an mail fraud is up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.