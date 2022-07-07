For the first time since COVID-19 began, Bend's single family housing market inventory has swelled to nearly a two month supply, according to monthly real estate data.
That's not enough to fully signal an end of the seller's market, where home buyers rushed out to every new listing and home sellers often received multiple offers.
But it does return the market to more balanced market for buyers and sellers, said Brent Landels, a real estate agent at RE/MAX Key Properties in Bend.
"I'm seeing a lot healthier market," Landels said. "Usually anything less than a six month supply is a buyer's market. For two years, buyers have been reacting. Now they get to make decisions and visit a house more than once."
The market shift is the result of waning government restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 and the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes that are designed to slow the economy and curb inflation. The Fed is predicted to raise interest rates another three-quarter-points later this month.
Since the start of the pandemic, many in the real estate industry have said a key factor in Central Oregon's strong housing market was the surge in people being able to work from home.
In Bend, the median price of a single family home leveled off at $722,000 in June, according to the Beacon Report, which is produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. That's a slight drop from May's median single family home price of $740,000 and below the peak price set in Mach at $773,000.
In June, there were 381 homes listed for sale in Bend, compared to 153 in the same period the year before.
About a third of the Bend single family home sales in June were made entirely of cash, according to the monthly report.
At the height of the booming real estate market that began in March 2020, sellers would often field multiple offers, said Landels. That's not been happening lately, he said.
"Homes need to be well priced today," Landels said. "I'm projecting that prices will level out. We still have people moving here. We need to keep building more homes so we don't make the housing problem worse here."
The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
"In this kind of market, buyers have a more favorable position because they have more homes to choose from," said Donnie Montagner, owner of Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. "The number of days on market is still low and there hasn't been much change in the price points."
With an increase in inventory, sellers should feel a pressure to reduce prices, but that hasn't happened yet, Montagner said.
In Redmond, the median sales price of a single family home rose to $530,000 in June, compared to $519,000 in May, according to the report. In June 2021, the median sales price was $436,000.
The number of homes for sale in Redmond was about double in June compared to the same period the year before, according to the report.
Even with fears of a looming recession, the Central Oregon real estate market should have a soft landing, nothing nearly as devastating as what followed after the financial crisis in 2007, Montagner said.
"I'm hearing that we can expect a short-lived recession, like the one in the 1990s," Montagner said. "It's hard to tell now how that might affect prices, but I'm not seeing any significant evidence of decreases in prices, rather a stabilization of prices."
In Sisters, the median single family home sales price was $690,000 in June, about the same as it was in May, according to the report.
In Sunriver, the median single family home sales price was $1.06 million in June, considerably higher than it was in May when it was $863,000.
And in La Pine, the median sales price for a single family home was $460,000, slightly higher than the month prior when it was $450,000.
