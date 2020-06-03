Following protests against police brutality and racism, rumors of possible looting and vandalism in Bend prompted some business owners to board up storefronts and secure valuables this week.
No violence, vandalism or looting took place at any of the peaceful protests in Bend over the past week.
By Wednesday morning, at least two places of business in Bend were both covered in protective plywood sheets. Other businesses had moved merchandise away from windows.
The measures come following several days of looting and vandalism in some other cities across the country, including Portland, Seattle and other West Coast metro areas. The disruptions and hundreds of other peaceful protests around the nation were sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. The officer has since been charged with second-degree murder.
In Bend, up to 1,300 protesters crowded the downtown area on Tuesday to march in support of Floyd and to protest his killing.
“There were rumors of possible looting, so some of the businesses went into a precautionary mode,” said T.J. Jordan, owner of The Hub Cyclery, a bike shop on Wall Street in downtown Bend. Jordan said he put away some of his more valuable merchandise as a precautionary measure.
“You don’t know what is going to happen at the late hours of the night. It’s peaceful and then there are rumors that looters are on their way here, so that is why people are doing what they are doing,” said Jordan. “It’s scary times.”
Two buildings north of Hub Cyclery, the Bank of America boarded up all its street-facing windows on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., said Jordan. Also Monday, plywood went up in front of a nearby furniture store.
Lt. Juli McConkey with the Bend Police Department said police had received reports that looters might appear in Bend on Tuesday but the reports were never verified or deemed a credible rumor. “We had extra patrols that patrolled businesses and thankfully no looting occurred,” said McConkey. “We certainly hope it doesn’t occur in Central Oregon either. We are all trying to work together to keep our community safe, for everyone.”
Jordan said he will continue to remain vigilant through the week, as he has heard reports that looting could occur in Bend on Friday.
Across the street from Hub Cyclery, another business, Laylor Art + Supply, had a portrait of George Floyd hanging in the storefront window, along with a sign that read: “Protestors: we are with you! Thank you for protecting our store. RIP George Floyd.”
Inside the store, owner Lacey Champagne said she supports the protest movement but is still taking precautions against looting. She moved displays away from the front window and is following other measures as advised by local law enforcement.
“As business owners, we are just trying to hold down the fort,” said Champagne. “But also we want to show our support, which is why we have a painting of George in the window.”
Champagne said the boarding up of nearby businesses was a cause for concern.
“The boarding of everything makes it look worse and maybe puts it in people’s minds that its an unsafe area, and I don’t like that,” she said. “But I do understand why, based on what we have seen going on now.”
Abraham Gilreath, owner of the downtown clothing store Jack + Millie, also took precautions to protect his place of business after hearing some distressing online reports.
“There were rumors that people were coming from Portland or Seattle to wreak havoc, break windows, destroy property, that was the rumor, so that was what the bank and the furniture store reacted to,” he said. “It was the thought of some bad apples busing in from bigger towns wanting to cause some trouble that would be a bummer.”
On Tuesday evening, after participating in the peaceful downtown march for Floyd, Gilreath moved merchandise away from lights, took items out of the window and adjusted security cameras to face the sidewalk in front of his store.
“I got pinged by security alerts each time a car passed, it made for a little bit of a sleepless night, but I did see quite a few patrol cars,” said Gilreath.
“We have to stay vigilant and keep an eye on (the business),” said Gilreath. “We believe in humanity, give them the benefit of the doubt but also you have to protect yourself.”
