Hotel occupancy in Bend hotels continued a downhill slide last week, earning less than $20 in revenue per available room.
With Gov. Kate Brown and the Bend city manager ordering visitors to stay home and not travel March 23, it’s no wonder occupancy was down to 19.9% for the week of March 21-28, according to data provided by STR, a global travel analytics firm.
Hotels around Central Oregon are doing what they can during this time. The Sunriver Resort closed completely. The Loge Camps in Bend closed. Others are operating skeleton staffs, and their parking lots are ghost towns.
“It will get a lot uglier before this is over,” said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. “These numbers are positive because of caregivers and others self-isolating. Sadly we’ll only see this thing drop lower.
“Where the bottom is, I just don’t know.”
Last year at the same time, about 2,300 room nights were sold, compared to about 489 this year, Dugan said.
Hotel occupancy in the 3,200 rooms in Bend went from 45.3% the first week of March to 1.1% the week of March 15-21, according to the STR numbers. Hotel average room rates also declined from $106.08 per night March 8-14, to $90.64 this past week. The nearly 20% occupancy recorded March 21-28 is likely due to people seeking self-isolation.
Nationally, the average hotel occupancy was at 22.6%, according to the STR data. The average room rate dropped to $79, down 39.4%. Louisiana experienced the steepest decline in room revenue to $10.27 per available room due to an 85% drop in occupancy, according to STR.
Raul Ainardi, the general manager over the TownePlace Suites by Marriott and the Fairfield Inn Suites, is holding out hope for the future.
“As with all hotels we are doing everything we can to meet the hospitality needs of our guests,” Ainardi said in an email. “Our current guests range from long term stays to people traveling through to get home or guests who have to travel for work due to the nature of the job.”
Dugan said when looking back at the impacts of the recession of 2008, Bend bounced back fairly well because most of the visitors come by car, making a quick weekend visit an easy trip.
“My hope is that Bend is seen as a place to get away. A place to take a deep breath and part of the recovery effort,” Dugan said. “No one wants to talk about that part yet. That tilts toward optimism.”
