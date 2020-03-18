Bend hotel occupancy plummeted last week, even before Gov. Kate Brown ordered everyone to stay home in an effort to contain the coronavirus, according to STR, a global analytics hospitality firm.
Occupancy dropped 26.8% to 45.3% as of March 14, compared to the same period the year before, according to STR data. That's worse than what hotels reported nationwide. Occupancy was 53% for the same period in 2019.
Likewise losses were reported for the average daily rate, an indicator used to measure a hotel's performance compared to a competitor. In Bend, hotels recorded an average daily room rate for this period that was 5.7% lower than the same period the year before. Nationwide average daily rate dropped 10.7%.
“To no surprise, the hurt continued and intensified for hotels around the country,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights in a prepared statement. “The performance declines were especially pronounced in hotels that cater to meetings and group business, which is a reflection of the latest batch of event cancellations and government guidance to restrict the size of gatherings."
