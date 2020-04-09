Social distancing and a plea from the city of Bend to stay home to contain COVID-19 is being reflected for the third week in a row in Bend area hotel occupancies, which are running at near empty.
For the week ending April 4, hotel occupancy plummeted 76.4% in Bend over the prior week, according to STR, a global travel analytics firm.
Visit Bend, the marketing nonprofit hired by the city, has designed a campaign called Live to Play Another Day to support the need to be responsible now with outdoor recreation, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO.
“We want to ensure we can get out to enjoy it sooner rather than later,” Dugan said. The social media campaign features the mountains and urges visitors to stay home now so that they can come and visit soon.
For the week ending April 4, the average daily room rate was $81.17, compared to the week before, which was $90.64, according to STR data.
Bend’s hotel landscape mirrors what’s happening nationwide, according to the STR data. Nationwide hotel occupancy fell from as little as 21.6% to as much as 68.5% for the week ending April 6 to the previous week.
“Data worsened a bit from last week, and certain patterns were extended around occupancy,” Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights, said in a prepared statement. “Economy hotels continued to run the highest occupancy.”
Room rates and hotel occupancies won’t be changing until the nation’s 42 states with stay-at-home orders are lifted, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.