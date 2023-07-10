Bend’s single family home prices continued to march upward in June, driven by more sales in the million-dollar-plus range and strong sales in northwest Bend, according to a monthly housing report.
The median single family home sales price in June in Bend was $785,000, higher than the previous record set in March 2022 at $773,000, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group, which produces the monthly report.
Nearly a quarter of the home sales in Bend in June were for more than $1 million, which affects the median sales price. The median sales price measures the midpoint value of all transactions in a month, said Donnie Montagner, owner of the Beacon Appraisal Group.
One month’s worth of data does not indicate a trend, Montagner said. But when looking at the data, examining where the home sales are occurring also factors into the median sales price, Montagner said.
Since 2013, there is a wide gulf in the median sales price in northwest Bend compared to northeast Bend, he said. In 2022, there was a $285,000 price difference in the median sales price between northeast and northwest Bend. That gulf further widens in the first six months of the year to $305,000, Montagner said.
Typically, Bend’s median single family sales prices have increased on average 5% to 7% year over year, he said.
“Reasonable growth is more manageable,” Montagner said. “Prices are further skewed because of the low inventory, which is being constricted by the higher interest rates.”
Bend has about two months supply of homes for sale, up from just weeks in in 2022.
In Redmond, the median sales price remained fairly steady for the past three months. In June it was $473,000, up a mere $1,000 from May, according to the report.
The median marketing time for a home for sale in Redmond was about 16 days and inventory levels hovered around two months worth, according to the report.
In Sisters the median sales price of a single family home was $773,000 in June, up significantly from the month before when it was $600,000, according to the report. The inventory swelled to a three-month supply of homes on the market in June and the median marketing time was about 14 days.
In Sunriver the median sales price of a single family home jumped to $1.1 million in June, compared to $888,000 in May. The median time on the market in June was six days and there currently is a two-month supply of homes for sale .
La Pine single family home current inventory was at five months, closer to the six-month average nationwide. The median sales price for a single family home in La Pine was $429,000, up from $385,000 in May. The amount of time on the market was about the same in May and June at 27 days marketing time.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.