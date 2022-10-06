Not satisfied with just installing rooftop solar panels as a way to boost renewable energy, a Bend business wants to put solar into farmer's fields to solve a problem of food waste.
Blake Barthelmess and Donald McGraw realized that farmers are losing money because food spoils in the fields before it can even get to the table. But by providing a mobile solar generated refrigeration system in the field, farmers can save money.
Strawberry farmers, a $2 billion industry in the United States, lose $300,000 a year to spoilage.
So the two developed SolarX Works, a solar-powered refrigerated cooling system for farmers to keep their produce cool while harvesting.
The company calls their technology a food system game changer.
The company is a semi-finalist in the impact stage competition at the 19th annual Bend Venture Conference that will be held in Bend Oct. 20-21. The company is one of eight that will vie for a chance to present as a finalist on Oct. 19. The semi-finalists are: from Portland Canopii Inc., Veana Therapeutics Inc., VitaFlow Inc. and Photon Marine, from Bethesda, Maryland, Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc., from Tigard Pacific Diabetes Technologies Inc. and from San Diego, California, Upcycle & Co.
The Bend Venture Conference will announce the finalists on Friday. In past years, companies have won investments ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million.
"The impact (competition) was launched to provide an outlet specific to companies that aim to make both a financial as well as a social return on investment," said Deanne Buck, Venture Catalyst director of the Bend Venture Conference. "These semifinalist companies showcase the breadth of industry innovation that can be addressed by socially-minded entrepreneurs."
For SolarX Works it all started in a Washington, D.C., conference about farmers needing refrigeration in the fields in emerging markets, McGraw said. But there was no infrastructure.
Barthelmess, whose background is in solar, and McGraw, who is the son of a Washington farmer, joined forces and came up with an idea to save farmers from produce loss in the field during harvest time.
That was in 2016.
"We drew up our concept on a napkin," Barthelmess said. "It was a big idea then."
Since those early concept days, the pair brought in others to help refine the idea and develop a prototype. Engineer Scott Brown helped take the idea from napkin to prototype.
If they are finalists in the Bend Venture Conference, they can use the winnings to invest in a few more prototypes to be placed in farmer's fields and collect more data, McGraw said.
To date the company has been self-funded.
"What we're thinking we need is about $2.5 million, but $500,000 gets us to build new prototypes and put them in the field," Barthelmess said. "We have customers interested in this. The opportunity to sell is very real."
With McGraw in Bend and Barthelmess in Norway, the goal is to reach a variety of markets. Bend was a draw for SolarX Works because of its supportive environment for startups.
In September, there were 293 new business registrations in Bend, according to Eager Law PC, which tracks new business filings. By comparison, Eugene recorded 230 for the same time period, according to Eager Law.
"Since we've applied to the Bend Venture Conference, the outreach we've received has been amazing," said McGraw. "We never had people reach out to us from the community and it's been cool."
