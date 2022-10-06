Solar truck

Donald McGraw stands by one of his refrigerated trucks that is powered through solar energy.

 Submitted art by Donald McGraw

Not satisfied with just installing rooftop solar panels as a way to boost renewable energy, a Bend business wants to put solar into farmer's fields to solve a problem of food waste.

Blake Barthelmess and Donald McGraw realized that farmers are losing money because food spoils in the fields before it can even get to the table. But by providing a mobile solar generated refrigeration system in the field, farmers can save money.

