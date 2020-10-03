In the age of COVID-19, standing in line for food and drinks at your favorite places in town requires keeping a 6-foot distance. If Taylor Mahony’s plan takes hold, you won’t have to stand in line at all.
Mahony, a software developer and product manager, has been developing a platform that allows small businesses to launch a branded app, specifically designed to make in-app purchases and scheduled pickups of food and beverages.
Think of it as a Starbucks app, with all the bells and whistles, but for the little taco truck down the street, or your go-to mom-and-pop run coffee shop. Mahony, who lives in Bend, wants all your favorite, locally-owned businesses to have a shot at providing customers with a highly usable app that features remote ordering.
He named his company YesOMS, and it is a finalist in the Bend Venture Conference. The OMS part stands for Order Management Service. The Yes simply reflects his vision that any challenge can be met with a positive outlook.
“We decided that yes is an attitude,” said Mahony, a Colorado native who has been living in Bend for five years. “The answer is always yes. We will figure out a solution, and we won’t look at things from a negative point of view. We will look at them from an optimistic, can-do attitude point of view.”
YesOMS is still in its infancy, but Mahony is already working with two merchants in Bend and both are inching closer to launching an app. One is expected to launch within a month. The work recently became too much for Mahony to work on his own, so last month he hired his first four employees, mainly to help with marketing, branding, and sales.
For smartphone users who have a Starbucks or McDonalds app, the process may already be familiar. With those apps, users can browse a menu, order and pay right in the app, and schedule a time for pickup.
What Mahony is attempting to create is a template that allows small businesses to roll out their own branded app at an affordable price. The apps are easy to create, said Mahony, and can be launched in just minutes.
“We are trying to empower merchants to keep their own brand, they should be able to compete with bigger merchants,” he said.
Mahony’s journey to bringing this product to life began two years ago. He was in San Francisco on a business trip and visited a Philz coffee shop, a Bay Area-based chain. While waiting in line for coffee, he was intrigued when he saw other patrons skip the line, head straight for the counter and pick up their order.
That looked better than waiting outside on the sidewalk as the line snaked out the door. Mahony asked the barista and learned the customers had ordered through the Philz app.
An idea sprang forth. Why should such an app be limited to well-funded chain coffee shops? Why not give small businesses the chance to launch their own app? YesOMS was born before he got back to his desk.
If his system works and is adopted locally, one could pre-order food from food carts around town. How about ordering a beer without waving your arms at the bartender like you are going down with a ship? Such an option works well during a pandemic, as patrons are doing what they can to avoid close contact with staff members.
“The tool I am providing is for merchants so they can get with the times, provide a safe, effective business in the time of COVID,” said Mahony.
In addition to offering remote ordering, business owners can also post photos, menus, rewards and other business promotions. In terms of user experience, Mahony says it will function like other big-name apps on your smartphone screen.
The big corporations “have nailed the customer experience but they have an entire team to build the app and maintain it,” said Mahony. “We want to offer that same experience to merchants without requiring the deep pockets to employ a software development staff.”
