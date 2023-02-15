A southwest Bend eatery has changed its name after it was alerted to a trademark issue.
Now called Lifty's Bar, Grill & Sandbox, the pub at the north corner of Mt. Washington Drive and SW Chandler Avenue, has been opened for about a year under the name Justy's Bar, Grill and Sandbox. Owned by Chris Justema, formerly a part owner of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., the pub features outdoor seating, a sand volleyball court and rooftop deck with views of Mount Bachelor.
As required, Justema filed his restaurant business name with the Oregon Secretary of State and the U.S. Patent and Trademark office. A records check showed that there was another business in Redmond that uses the name Justy's Jelly. According to court filings between Justema and the owner of Justy's Jelly, the Redmond company has used the name and had a trademark for it since 1996. Justema said he chose the original name from his nickname, Justy.
Neither Justema nor the attorney on record for the Redmond businesses would comment on the trademark dispute. "The pleadings speak for themselves to the satisfaction of both parties and the matter has been dismissed," said William Wardlow, of Wardlow Law in Bend.
The jelly company sued in late June 2022, alleging in court documents that the name of Justema's restaurant and Haney's jelly business "are similar in sight, sound, and meaning; identify similar types of goods; operate in overlapping marketing channels within the same geographic region; and have resulted in consumer confusion."
The case was dismissed in Deschutes County Circuit court on Nov. 1, 2022, according to court records.
Justema said he embraces the new name and is excited to move forward as Lifty's, a nod to the ski community and its location off Century Drive.
"We were open for just a year under that name," Justema said. "We'll move forward as Lifty's and we're excited. We're a restaurant and brew pub. It's nice to have it behind us now."
He also is an owner in the Cascade West Grub & Alehouse, Tumalo Tavern and a CBD beverage company called Zentopia, Justema said.
A similar incident occurred in 2018 with Avid Cider Co., which also had to change its name when another business had a trademark on file for the name Atlas. The owners of the Bend-based cider company changed the name after the business had been in operation for five years.
For Justema, his decades as a Bend business owner will keep him focused on ensuring that his businesses provide the best customer service possible.
