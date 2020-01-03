A Bend contractor violated the wage and hour Fair Labor Standards Act and was forced to pay $150,027 to 31 employees for violating overtime requirements.

Energy Conservation Insulation Co., which services Central Oregon, Eugene, Salem, Klamath Falls, John Day and Portland metropolitan areas, paid employees based upon their production rates rather than the number of hours they worked. The company is owned by William Lebeda, according to the state Secretary of State's business registration records.

Federal wage and hour law requires companies to pay overtime rates of time and a half for work over 40 hours per week.

The employer also violated fair labor record-keeping requirements by failing to record and maintain accurate payroll and time records for employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor statement. The labor department stated that it's the employers responsibility to comply with federal wage and hour laws. It has produced various videos and resources.