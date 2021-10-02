A Bend startup has leapfrogged over other competitors to earn a place on the stage to present its business along with three other finalists at the annual Bend Venture Conference later this month.
One of the four finalists in the competition, hosted by Economic Development for Central Oregon, that will be held Oct. 21 to 22, could walk away with a $100,000 prize.
The four businesses are: LeapFrog Design, a Bend-based company that has designed a graywater recycling system for homeowners; Skip Technology, a Portland-based manufacturer of low-cost batteries used in utility-scale energy storage; TENZR health, a Vancouver, British Columbia, business that developed health sensors for patients; and UV Health Group, a Hillsboro firm that designs and produces a room purifier to eliminate airborne viruses.
Phil Simmons, a Bend Venture Conference Impact LLC investor, said this year’s finalists bring to light technology that will make a positive impact on the world in the future.
“The amount of entrepreneurial efforts in the impact endeavors appears to be more than in previous years,” said Simmons. “The increase in awareness and innovation in the impact arena is really showing through.”
In Bend, LeapFrog Design is still in the testing and lab phase, said Adam DeHeer, company CEO. The brainchild of DeHeer and Nick Sund, head of production, the idea started as a University of Oregon graduate school project to reuse gray water collected from sinks, tubs and washing machines and use that water for irrigation and even toilet flushing.
At the moment the systems are being field tested at a home in Oregon and in a lab, with plans to expand to a few more homes, DeHeer said. DeHeer didn’t want to talk about cost of the system.
“We’re focusing on single-family homes now,” said DeHeer. “Our system doesn’t require any behavioral water use changes. It calls for recycling water on site rather than letting that water go down the drain as a way to reduce water consumption.”
If the company is successful at the conference, the win will be validation that the product has merit, DeHeer said.
“Most startups fail, and many points along the way may seem like failure,” Sund said. “We’ll see what happens next. “It’s a privilege to talk and share with investors who are here in Oregon and facing a problem the problem of water scarcity.”
The 2021 Bend Venture Conference will feature three competition categories: Early Stage for proof of concept companies; the Growth Stage for companies that have a proven concept and generated initial revenue; and the Impact Stage for companies whose business models are integrated with a mission an have a social or environmental impact. Investors are expected to pick the finalists for those categories.
In 2020, investments, awards, and prizes of approximately $503,000 was given to multiple winners.
The Bend Venture Fund LLC is a private investment vehicle established annually to help finance the most promising business startups emerging from the event each year. Participation in the fund is by invitation only and limited to accredited investors.
