It’s not your imagination: There is more traffic in Bend.

Commuting from home to work took 3.2 minutes more in 2018 then it did in 2013. That’s 16 minutes more per week spent in the driving queue. And 13 more hours per year commuting, according to the 2019 American Community Survey.

“It has gotten bogged down, especially coming into Bend from the Target (shopping) area,” said Morgan Leatham, who works at Awbrey Dental on SW Emkay Drive and commutes from Prineville. “That stretch takes me 15 minutes alone.”

Drawing from a small sample size with a margin of error of at least 10% in the Bend-Redmond metropolitan area, the U.S. Census Bureau has determined that 91,608 of us commute in the Bend-Redmond metropolitan areas. On average, it took 20.7 minutes to get to work. In 2013, census data put the average commute time at 17.5 minutes with a commuting population of 73,361.

“I’ve noticed that in the middle of the day it takes 20 minutes or longer to get across town,” Leatham said. “Just going to lunch can be an ordeal.”

Commuting, it seems, is a matter of perspective.

Emily Burkesmith, who moved here about a year ago from Portland, scoffed at that complaint.

“I’m from Portland, so this is a treat for me,” Burkesmith said. “This is a piece of cake compared to Portland.”

More than three -quarters of the commuters in the Bend-Redmond metropolitan area drive alone, according to the data. Of those commuters, 83% come to work by car, truck or van. Less than 1% took public transportation; 2.3% rode their bikes, and 11.5% worked from home, the data shows. There are roughly 197,000 people in the metro area as of July 2019.

Commuting data is based on survey answers about where people work (including from work or from home), when their trip starts, how they get there and how long it takes. The information helps policymakers and planners make decisions related to transportation infrastructure.

The place with the worst commute: Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, at 38.5 minutes. The shortest commute is 14.8 minutes in Zanesville, Ohio.

Driving with ease in town is one of the top issues among Bend voters in a recent survey exploring the feasibility of crafting a bond package to address concerns that development outpaces the city’s transportation system. The city assembled a citizen panel to identify areas and possible solutions that range from landscaping medians to building railroad over crossings, said Susanna Julber, city of Bend senior project and policy analyst overseeing the research.

“Part of the issue is that we have a lot of people who commute into Bend from outlining areas,” Julber said.

Down the road from the dentist office, Katie Crane, who works at Oregon Feed & Pet, said her commute from the east side of town to west Bend has gotten messier.

“Compared to when I came here 12 years ago, it has grown more congested,” Crane said. “It takes me longer, and there are accidents daily. I’m always having to try back roads to get to work.”

Commuters are especially frustrated when tourists flood the streets to go play in the snow or visit during summer for events and outdoor activities.

“This morning it took me 30 minutes to get from my home in east Bend,” said Austin Rosales, Oregon Feed & Pet customer service representative. “Normally it takes me 15 minutes.”