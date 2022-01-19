Innovation co-lab

A group of high school students works in August on marketing strategies in the Oregon State University-Cascades’ Innovation Co-Lab in Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Six Bend businesses have been recognized by the Bend Chamber of Commerce in the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

Awards were given in three categories:

• Innovation: Synergy Health and Wellness and Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.

• Inspiring workplace: Volunteers in Medicine and Stahancyk, Kent and Hook.

• Community stewardship: The Latino Community Association and Mosaic Medical.

The chamber also recognized Tyler Fix and Brittania Leja as emerging leaders. An additional award for lifetime achievement will be awarded on Jan. 26, according to the chamber's statement. 

The awards are sponsored by U.S. Bank and The Bulletin.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.