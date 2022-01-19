Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A group of high school students works in August on marketing strategies in the Oregon State University-Cascades’ Innovation Co-Lab in Bend.
Six Bend businesses have been recognized by the Bend Chamber of Commerce in the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.
Awards were given in three categories:
• Innovation: Synergy Health and Wellness and Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.
• Inspiring workplace: Volunteers in Medicine and Stahancyk, Kent and Hook.
• Community stewardship: The Latino Community Association and Mosaic Medical.
The chamber also recognized Tyler Fix and Brittania Leja as emerging leaders. An additional award for lifetime achievement will be awarded on Jan. 26, according to the chamber's statement.
The awards are sponsored by U.S. Bank and The Bulletin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
The Bulletin news app is superfast, easy to use and gets you right to the news you want. When it's local Central Oregon news you can’t get anywhere else, our team will make sure you are in the know.
Get The Bulletin on iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ or Kindle
We're always interested in hearing about business news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online contentDigital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.