Pedestrians use the footbridge across the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District in Bend. The late Bill Smith was honored at the Bend Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards ceremony for his lifetime achievement in reviving the Old Mill District, among other things.
Nine businesses were honored Tuesday night at the Bend Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by U.S. Bank.
The awards celebrate achievements made by Chamber members in 2022 across four categories: innovation, workplace engagement, organizational growth and community stewardship. In addition, award categories of emerging leader and lifetime achievement recognize individuals for their contributions to their places of business and the community at large.
2023 Business Excellence Awards Recipients
Innovation Award
Small Organization: Farewell Media
Workplace Engagement Award
Small Organization: Oregon Media
Large Organization: Beaver Coach Sales & Service
Organizational Growth Award
Small Organization: Caldera High School Pack Shack
Large Organization: Compass Commercial Real Estate Services
Community Stewardship Award
Small Organization: High Desert Food & Farm Alliance
Large Organization: Mid Oregon Credit Union
Emerging Leader Award
Sally Compton, Think Wild
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bill Smith, William Smith Properties/Old Mill District
Information about each of the awardees can be found here:
