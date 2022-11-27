Shopping online for holiday gifts from the confines of one’s home may be convenient, and the big-box stores offer great deals on giant TVs and other gadgets, but Bend business owners are reminding shoppers that browsing downtown stores is still a fun and sometimes magical experience.
“It can be really special. You get a Christmas drink and walk around with friends and enjoy the holiday music, the festivities, and the decorations,” said Angela Salido, the owner of Outside In, an outdoor lifestyle shop on Wall Street in Bend. “It’s a whole experience you don’t get from your couch on Amazon.”
Salido and other small shop owners in Bend are prepping for the annual end-of-year shopping blitz, stocking their shelves and decorating windows for the holidays. Many have learned they can’t compete with online retailers and big-box stores when it comes to price, so they are relying on old-school traditions to get shoppers through the door.
That means personal experiences, unique products, a cozy atmosphere, and good conversation with store employees. This holiday season, one without masks or social distancing, Salido said her customers have been happy to just shop as they did in the pre-pandemic days. She’s also happy to give shoppers an experience far removed from the modern mall.
“I feel happy about the basic, old-fashioned nature of commerce, curating high-quality products and bringing them to our local community, connecting with customers,” said Salido.
“Just the experience of being downtown and having our doors open to locals and visitors is a really joyful experience.”
A few doors down, at Clementine Urban Mercantile, owner Gwen Whitten agrees that taking on the big retailers has its challenges, especially as shopping habits have changed.
“It’s rough because the 20-somethings and even the 30-somethings are online shoppers. They are comfortable with that. They like to order things from their couch and have them delivered. So that has an impact,” she said.
But Whitten also points out that downtown businesses offer something unique to shoppers, a throwback to quieter times when Bend was still a small logging town and gifts were personal and unique.
“We try to order things that you are not going to see online. A lot of our products are not even offered at the retail level,” said Whitten. “I try to find things that are fun for people to look at, to touch, to feel, and buy. I hope when they come to my store, it’s fun.”
Another challenge for small businesses has been trying to get shoppers to take their foot off the Black Friday pedal and spend more on Small Business Saturday.
“Black Friday is a holiday designed by major corporations, intended for big brands, and they offer massive discounts on select products that small businesses can’t compete with because we don’t get those discounts,” Salido said.
“Shop Small Saturday is a response to that. It’s an effort to say, hey guys, let’s not forget about shopping small and supporting local. We do give discounts too.”
Salido said small businesses can’t offer the deep discounts that corporations use to lure customers into their stores in the early hours of Black Friday but by supporting local businesses, customers can help downtown areas survive.
“It is more of an effort to come downtown, but it’s a real experience,” she said.
There’s the uniqueness factor too, she adds.
“You go to towns even as big as Portland, and it’s hard to find so many small, locally owned businesses with a curated selection in such a small space,” she said. “We hear from people from all over who say it’s such a unique experience to shop downtown.”
Workforce shortage
The challenge of driving customer traffic downtown is just half the battle. There are also shipping delays caused by staffing issues at warehouses and delivery services. And then there are worries over a recession and 8% annual inflation, both of which combine to curtail spending power.
As for the supply chain shortages which impacted businesses a year ago, Katy Brooks, president of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, said most store owners have made the necessary adjustments by stocking up for winter. She sees staffing as a bigger mountain to climb.
“The workforce shortage will likely be their biggest challenge,” said Brooks. “Shoppers may continue to see shorter operating hours for some businesses, but many shop owners are doubling down on their personal time to fill in the gaps during the season.”
Despite the challenges, commercial zones are growing three years after COVID-19 forced many local shops and restaurants to close their doors.
In Redmond, the city’s Urban Renewal Agency reports 17 new businesses have opened downtown since the start of the year, increasing occupancy to 94% compared to 88% a year ago.
The agency’s manager, Chuck Arnold, said businesses have been growing thanks in part to a population boom — an average of seven people move to Redmond every day, he said.
Dianna Pierce, owner of women’s clothing boutique Willow Wild in downtown Redmond, said her community was active in supporting small businesses last year and she expects that trend to continue again this year.
An influx of Airbnbs and new restaurants in Redmond have boosted visitor traffic downtown and made it more walkable, Pierce says.
“It has been a positive thing out here and we are seeing growth with people moving to Redmond,” said Pierce. “Our city and chamber support us. I feel like increased tourism and better walkability have improved our small businesses. I feel encouraged.”
