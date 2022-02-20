What do a bike shop, a fly fishing shop and the movie theater have in common in Bend?
Beer.
If it sounds like a line from a stand up comic, it’s not. Each business offers beer to up the customer experience.
These places are in addition to the usual bars and restaurants where you expect to find a local craft beverage. But in Beer Town USA, aka Bend, it’s especially apropos.
Whether the lure is tying fishing flies, talking about gear shifters or munching on some popcorn during a movie, Bend businesses are working to draw customers in and have them hang out. Even co-working spaces and barber shops offer beer and kombucha to customers.
“We wanted to focus on creating a culture, a vibe and a fun place to work and shop,” said John Frey, owner of Project Bike, a Bond Street bicycle shop that also features a craft beverage bar. “My goal is to create a really cool bike shop. In Bend, often beer and bikes are like peanut butter and jelly.”
It all stems from the need to belong, said Peter Sparks, Oregon State University-Cascades senior instructor and program coordinator for the Psychology Program. It’s a need as basic as food and water, Sparks said.
“We strive to connect, relate, share and support each other and this leads to feeling valued,” Sparks said. “Part of this trend is to create an atmosphere where people can slow down and have time to connect, and not rush in, do your business and leave. People strive for a sense of community.”
It doesn’t have to be beer, it could be any other beverage, or a plate of cookies. But beer is a valued part of the Oregon culture, Sparks said.
In Bend, where there are more than 700 liquor licenses issued to Deschutes County establishments, according to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission, that community could be a pint of beer.
The OLCC oversees and issues licenses that range in fees from $1,000 year for a brewery license to $50 for a daily permit to serve alcohol at an event.
At the Old Mill District, Tye Krueger, owner of the Confluence Fly Shop, is trying to create that community. After nine years at the same location, Krueger added a nine-seat, eight tap handle bar to his shop.
“Beer and fishing mash up,” Krueger said. “People come to Bend for the beer, like cycling and golf.”
Often when Krueger’s team would lead customers on a guided fishing trip to the Metolious River, there would be a stop at the store to grab beer, wine or cider.
But during the pandemic, as Krueger looked around at his shop, he realized that there was an area that was underproducing. It was the same area where he’d do wild displays, like hang inflatable boats from the ceiling in front of the windows.
He built a nine-seat bar with eight tap handles that will rotate with local beer, wine and cider in that same space. Customers can fill up a growler or grab a six pack instead of stopping at a store for beer to take on a guided fishing trek.
“We’re open now,” Krueger said. “You can come in and get a beer and watch the Olympics now on TV. We’re getting a lot of people stumbling upon us.
“It’s increased sales and maybe someone who has been on the fence can come in and spend some time, talk to others and they’ll be willing to spend the money,” he said.
Fly shop customer Greg Reeves said he’s been encouraged to bring his supplies and tie flies at the bar. He’s stopped by since the bar opened and had a beer, said Reeves, 62.
“It’s kind of a cool little thing (Krueger) has going there,” Reeves said. “Actually, he’s said I can bring my stuff and tie flies. It seems like it could be a good place to do that and have someone to talk about fly fishing with.”
In addition to the bar, Krueger, who has been at the same location since 2013, also added an outdoor patio with roll-up sliding doors that will allow for outdoor seating and gathering. This is where he’ll celebrate the opening of the lower Deschutes River on April 22, he said.
Each year he holds a one day event for fly fishing fans that features industry experts, demonstrations on casting and product reps touting brands. Krueger said he’ll hold the event outside the shop on the grassy area.
Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades Hospitality Management program executive in residence, said the fly shop’s bar addition was a smart move.
“This is about the buying experience,” Montgomery said. “It also speaks to an ongoing shift away from transactional service to an authentic customer service experience. This helps a business with a physical retail space differentiate itself from an online retailer, which is primarily a transaction experience.
The fly shop is just one example of a business offering craft beer, wine and cider like some places offer complementary coffee. Nail salons, barber shops and co-working spaces also have craft alcoholic beverages.
At The Haven, a co-working space on SW Disk Drive, gatherings include access to local craft beverages as a perk for members with a full on-premises liquor license, said Carrie McPherson Douglass, The Haven co-founder.
“The Haven is a community hub, where people not only gather for work and meetings, but for social interactions and workshops, while enjoying coffee from a local roaster or a pint of craft beer from a local brewery,” Douglass said. “We are able to highlight and provide local products for the enjoyment of our local Central Oregon residents and guests.”
At the Tin Pan Theater in downtown Bend, beer and wine are part of the concession offerings, said Julie Furnas, theater general manager.
“It helps our bottom line,” Furnas said. “We try to rotate our beer, wine and cider as much as we can do so our customers are getting something different every time.”
At Project Bike, the pandemic-related restrictions shut down much of the camaraderie and socializing, Frey said. The store’s showroom space was closed off, including the bar, which created quite a different vibe at the bike store, he said.
Frey said when he opened his bike store five years ago, he wanted to focus on creating relationships more than transactions. Frey has been slow to open the bar aspect at the cycle shop, even though he has a liquor license. But as pandemic-related restrictions lift, he’s looking ahead and trying to to plan for the future that includes a hang out for cyclists.
“I’m trying to envision and create a space for what our new normal will be now that the indoor mask mandates will soon be lifted,” Frey said. “We can’t wait and not have a plan. We started with opening up our bike showroom in hopes that we’ll be able to get back to milling and talk about bikes.”
